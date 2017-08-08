Fashion & Style
LET'S MAKEUP: Naturi Naughton's Shares Her Must-Haves And Launches New Lip Line

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 19 hours ago
Power star Naturi Naughton stopped by HB Studios to share some beauty secrets, including the goodies she has in her bag to maintain her flawlessness with our Style & Beauty Editor Danielle James. She started off with the huge announcement of her new line of lipstick with AJ Crimson! Watch above and don’t miss the below to access everything that’s in her bag!

The former 3LW singer is the first celebrity to pair up with the hot beauty company, featuring the “Celebrate You” line that comes with bright and beautiful shades that will do justice for every shade of melanin! Naturi shared her “Oh I’m Cute“, a tropical pink shade that looked fabulous. Other colors include “Power Play” Purple and “She’s Everything” Orange. You can cop your favorite one here for $22.00.

Naturi reminds the Beauties of other essentials that are important when stepping out and looking cute! She stays on top of her moisture game with Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, which will take care of ashy hands. Get your own at Sephora for $22.00.

Interested in Naturi’s ultra-cute clutch? Head over to Zara where you can grab one for $19.99. It’s on sale, so hurry and get it now!

Of course, you can’t forget to have the compact mirror and gum on hand. Just saying!

L'Oreal Lipstick

LET'S MAKEUP: 11 Highly Pigmented, Long Lasting Lipsticks Perfect For Black Women

In celebration of #NationalLipstickDay, we have must try lipsticks for you!

