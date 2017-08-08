Entertainment
Jackie Christie’s Daughter Drags Her Mother On Social Media — Again

Takari Lee didn't hold back.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 24 hours ago
The Paley Center For Media Presents 'Planet Rock: The Story of Hip-Hop & the Crack Generation'

Source: John W. Ferguson / Getty


Jackie Christie‘s issues with her daughter, Takari Lee, have been public knowledge for years now — but for some reason, the tea on their damaged relationship just keeps getting hotter.

On Sunday night’s episode of Basketball Wives, Evelyn Lozada revealed that she’d support Takari’s new book, where she exposes her mom for treating her poorly throughout the years. After Jackie caught wind of Ev’s desire to support Takari, Jackie made it known to anyone she could that the book is slanderous and full of lies.

However, Takari says her mom is the one who’s lying. She took to Instagram on Tuesday to blast Jackie, once again, saying that the book is all truths and defended herself against Jackie’s social media supporters:

This is a low-key dragged by Jackie Christie's daughter. " you must've forgot I told you that"💅🏾

A post shared by Fameolous™ (@fameolous__) on

Evelyn also took to Instagram to reveal why she goes so hard for Takari, despite people thinking that she’s just trying to get under Jackie’s skin. As a survivor of abuse, Ev says she understands what Takari has been through and encourages people to speak their truth. You may recall that Evelyn even donated to Takari’s GoFund Me account in order to help her son, who was severely burned.

When I think about the word abuse and words associated with it–slick and cunning always come to mind. Abuse comes in many forms—physical, financial, emotional and is often delivered by the people we love and least expect! The scars will undoubtedly affect how a person moves through life and the choices they make, etc. Unfortunately, I know first hand about this topic and how the scars do not fade. As a mom, unconditional love is all I know–and it is all I will ever give to my children! With that being said, I want to share that it was never my intent to return to Basketball Wives to meddle or interfere in any cast member’s life. What is disturbing and puzzling to me is how a monetary donation to a public GoFundMe page becomes volatile? I do not regret contributing and would do it again. It is difficult to speak your truth and tune out naysayers. Let me be clear–I am not attacking anyone about their parenting skills or the lack thereof. What I will convey is this: AS A WOMAN, I WILL ALWAYS STAND WITH WOMEN WHO ARE BEING ABUSED AND HAVE THE COURAGE TO SPEAK THEIR TRUTH. #HealingClosurePeace #WordsMatter

A post shared by Evelyn Lozada (@evelynlozada) on

It looks like Jackie and Takari won’t be reconciling anytime soon.

