Jackie Christie’s Daughter Drags Her Mother On Social Media — Again

Jackie Christie ‘s issues with her daughter,, have been public knowledge for years now — but for some reason, the tea on their damaged relationship just keeps getting hotter.

On Sunday night’s episode of Basketball Wives, Evelyn Lozada revealed that she’d support Takari’s new book, where she exposes her mom for treating her poorly throughout the years. After Jackie caught wind of Ev’s desire to support Takari, Jackie made it known to anyone she could that the book is slanderous and full of lies.

However, Takari says her mom is the one who’s lying. She took to Instagram on Tuesday to blast Jackie, once again, saying that the book is all truths and defended herself against Jackie’s social media supporters:

This is a low-key dragged by Jackie Christie's daughter. " you must've forgot I told you that"💅🏾 A post shared by Fameolous™ (@fameolous__) on Aug 8, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

Evelyn also took to Instagram to reveal why she goes so hard for Takari, despite people thinking that she’s just trying to get under Jackie’s skin. As a survivor of abuse, Ev says she understands what Takari has been through and encourages people to speak their truth. You may recall that Evelyn even donated to Takari’s GoFund Me account in order to help her son, who was severely burned.

It looks like Jackie and Takari won’t be reconciling anytime soon.