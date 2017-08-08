Entertainment
#ScamLife: Is Quantasia Sharpton Lying About Her Freak Session With Usher?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Usher‘s herpes scandal has taken a dramatic turn over the past couple of days.

Quantasia Sharpton, 21, held a press conference on Monday, accusing the singer of sleeping with her and not informing her that he had an STD. But judging by her old social media posts, Sharpton might just be a scammer.

According to TMZ, just a week before filing her lawsuit against the singer, Sharpton, who also goes by Angel Valentino, wrote last week, “I need some money” on Facebook. She also wrote, “Enjoying my last couple of hours as a regular girl.” Quantasia was also called out for lying about working at Def Jam and claiming she slept with August Alsina. See below:

 

Unlike the other two people who filed anonymously, as Jane and John Doe, Sharpton seems to be out for more than justice — she wants the money and fame attached to the disturbing story. Did she make up the story for the possible coins? Usher has yet to speak out about Quantasia’s lawsuit, but the Internet sure has.

Note to scammers: the Internet always has receipts!

