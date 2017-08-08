Entertainment
Here’s Why Amber Rose Is Facing A Lawsuit From Wiz Khalifa’s Mother

Well, damn.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 24 hours ago
Amber Rose is under fire from Wiz Khalifa‘s mom and it’s not looking good. According to Bossip, Katie Wimbush-Polk is suing Amber over a phone call her former daughter-in-law.

Amber supposedly verbally attacked Katie, also known to friends and fans as “Peachie.” Her attorney says Amber “impute(d) criminality” which is  “incompatible” with Katie’s status as a grandmother and “her status as a volunteer mentoring at-risk youth.”

The suit says Amber called Katie on June 19, Katie’s friend, Danesa Letic, was in possession of the phone and her 5-year-old niece answered. Allegedly, Amber immediately “launched into a profane attack.” The child gave the phone to Danessa and Amber was still verbally attacking Katie, according to the lawsuit. It alleges that Amber accused Katie of allowing her own child, Dorien, to die, therefore, felt Katie wasn’t fit to look after her and Khalifa’s 4-year-old son, SebastianDorien “LaLa” Thomaz was Wiz Khalifa’s transgender sister who died back in February from complications of lymphoma.

Amber’s rants against Katie allegedly stemmed from Katie calling child welfare services on Amber earlier that day. However, Katie said she “made no such report at or around that time.” Katie argued in the suit that Amber’s statements were malicious, “tended to harm” her reputation, and deterred others from engaging with her. Katie further said the accusation that she let Dorien “LaLa” Thomaz die was humiliating and caused her to suffer mental anguish.

Katie is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, which includes court costs and interest. The suit was filled on July 3 and Amber has yet to respond. We’ll keep you updated as more news surfaces.

 

 

Photos