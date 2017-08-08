Entertainment
Watch: Donnell Rawlings Accused Of Assaulting A Dave Chappelle Fan

See the intense altercation.

Donnell Rawlings might be a wanted man after allegedly hitting a guy in the face for trying to take photos of Dave Chappelle outside of the SoHo Grand Hotel in NYC — but recent footage of the altercation may help prove the comedian’s innocence.

Video of the alleged assault was released on Tuesday, showing Rawlings in the middle of a violent fight triggered by Thruston Greer, who accused Donnell of punching him in the face. Officials say that Rawlings became angry when 20-year-old began to live stream on Facebook, saying he wasn’t allowed to take a photo with Dave Chappelle. Donnell thought the fan was still trying to get a photo of him and Dave after they told him they wanted their privacy — that’s when all hell allegedly broke loose.


Although the video gives a closer look at the altercation that took place at the hotel, it doesn’t show any proof of physical contact between Rawlings and Greer. Donnell denies laying a finger on Greer, who claims he suffered many injuries from the alleged assault, including scrapes, bruises and a sore back.

Donnell Rawlings is currently wanted for questioning by the police.

