Stevie J Is Blaming Cardi B For Joseline Not Letting Him See His Daughter

Bonnie Bella's parents are back in petty mode.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
ATL Premiere Of WE Tv's 'Growing Up Hip Hop'

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Remember back in 2012 when Joseline Hernandez hit the scene and made everyone believe that she was going to be the next Latina pop star?

Well, apparently the Puerto Rican princess is still holding on to those dreams and is lashing out at everyone she feels is holding her back. Of course, her first victim is baby daddy Stevie J, who once managed the star’s career before they decided to call it quits romantically and professionally. According to Stevie, Joseline is even denying him access to see their daughter, Bonnie Bella, because she’s upset that her music career hasn’t taken off as quickly and prosperously as Cardi B‘s did.

Stevie said in a video, “So apparently since Cardi B winning, Joseline won’t let me see the baby. Cardi hot. She ain’t piss nobody off. She did what she was suppose to do. Hats off to Cardi B.”

To say Cardi is winning would be an understatement. Stevie’s comments comes just days after the Bronx beauty hit the stage with Drake at OVO Fest.

Cardi also made history this year as the first Love & Hip Hop star to land a solo top 30 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since the show’s inception.

After five years of drama, fights and proving she’s the “baddest puta,” it’s no surprise that Joseline feels a way about the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s success. Stevie ended his video post, telling Joseline, “I guess I’ll see you in court.”

Here we go again.

