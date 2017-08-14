Fashion & Style
Kerry Washington Slays An Afro Look For L.A. Party

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 23 hours ago
Actress Kerry Washington stepped out with a new look this past Sunday in Los Angeles. She was attending the 19th Annual Day of Indulgence in Brentwood on Sunday.

😍❤️ #kerrywashington

A post shared by ALL things Kerry & Janet 😘 (@kerryxjanet) on

The 40-year-old traded in her “Olivia Pope” sleek tresses for a full blown, natural afro while wearing a sleeveless denim dress that came above her knees and had a gold buckle in the middle of her waist. Her brown and black touch were a cute match with her brown and black platform sandals.

#kerrywashington #nnamdiasomugha #beauty #blackhair #blackgirl #blackgirlrock 😍😍

A post shared by KnN (@kwna2105) on

It seems like Kerry has been trying different styles this summer. Is the afro look your favorite, or do you prefer her usual sexy red carpet look? Hit us up in the comments and let us know!

Photos