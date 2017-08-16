Meet The 7-Year-Old Behind Inspirational ‘Princess For A Day’ Parties

The bright smiles and elevated self-esteem of young girls living in difficult circumstances are priceless. Jordan West, a 7-year-old girl with a big heart and a vision, is the driving force behind inspirational princess events.
For her latest “Princess for a Day” party, Jordan raised funds, organized and hosted the event at Walt Disney World in Orlando on Aug. 4 for 14 girls, many of them in foster care, ABC News reports.
The girls spent a day at the Magic Kingdom, where they were the center of attention and received the princess treatment at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique in Cinderella’s Castle. They also wore princess gowns and rode their favorite rides all day.
Jordan spearheaded a $10,000-fundraising effort. With her mom’s help, Jordan held garage sales, solicited private donations, and even sold lemonade to pay for the magical day.
She also authored the book “Princess for a Day.” Proceeds from the sales went toward the Disney princess party.
“We wanted it to be the best day ever,” Jordan’s mother, Olivia West, told ABC News. “Learning about foster care and [how] some of these kids have traumatic experiences and unpleasant memories, it’s nice to be able to place some great memories in their memory box.”
Jordan has indeed helped to create memorable experiences for the girls.
“For this organization to step in and do this was really amazing. It really did a lot to make these girls smile and make them feel like princesses for a day,” Tan Mitchell, who chaperoned her foster daughter and three other girls, stated to the news outlet.
Taking the initiative to help others is something that runs in the family. Jordan’s two brothers, Joshua, 12, and 10-year-old Jeremiah operate their own charitable organization, called Champions of Change.
The Disney World party was Jordan’s third event. Last year she was invited to host an event at the White House.
SOURCE: ABC News
SEE ALSO:
Here Is How A 12-Year-Old Hopes To School Peers To Become Activists
8-Year-Old Girl Pens Bestseller
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37