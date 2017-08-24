Entertainment
‘Insecure’ Actress Yvonne Orji Opens Up About Being A 33-Year-Old Virgin

Yep, you read that right.

1 day ago
HBO Celebrates New Season Of 'Insecure' With Block Party In Inglewood

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty


With all the amazing sex her Insecure character Molly has been having, it’s a shocker that Yvonne Orji is a virgin and saving herself for marriage. She plays it off well!

Although she has talked her virginity before, in a  chat with People, the actress expanded some more. She says she’s proud of her decision to hold on to her v-card and even has a clothing line that promotes abstinence. “I wasn’t going to hide it just because I’m on TV…I’m grounded in who I am. I have a clothing company called Rock Your Stance, and we sell shirts that say ‘Keeping it locked till I get that rock.’”

For Yvonne, being on a hit TV series was, well, in the stars. “Entertainment chose me…Before any of this happened, I sat down with myself and with God. I said, ‘I know why I’m here. It’s to make you proud.’” Originally, her parents were expecting her to become a doctor. Yvonne explained, “It sounded noble. But then I took organic chemistry and I was like, ‘Well, maybe not.’ I ended up getting my master’s degree in public health and then working in war-torn Liberia to stall from crushing my parents’ hopes and dreams.” She eventually mustered up the courage to let her parents know. “’It would take me eight years to become a doctor, but give me eight years to make it in entertainment,’” she reportedly told her family. “And I’m happy to say, I did it in seven!”

