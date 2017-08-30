Entertainment
Kathy Griffin No Longer Gives A Damn That Anyone Was Mad At Her Decapitated Trump Photo

"I’m no longer sorry."

Sorry! Not sorry! Kathy Griffin is taking her sorry back when it comes to the guy in the White House.

On the  Australian show Sunrise on Tuesday, Griffin talked about posing with a fake severed head of Donald Trump. Griffin argued that the President’s most recent actions justify her controversial photo. “I’m no longer sorry. The whole outrage was BS, the whole thing got so blown out of proportion and I lost everybody,” she said.

She continued, “Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the President of the United States is committing.” You can watch her statements below.

Since Griffin’s photo back in May, Trump has made efforts to ban transgender people from the military, encourage police brutality, pardoned a man accused of racially profiling Latinx folk, and further militarized the police.

When Griffin posed with the mask mimicking the severed head of Trump, many folks said she crossed the line as a comedian. Griffin apologized in a video posted on Twitter hours later, saying her actions were “wrong” and “too far.” She also held an emotional press conference days later. CNN cut Griffin from their New Year’s Eve show, which she had been hosting with Anderson Cooper since 2007, and several theaters also canceled her performances.

Griffin no longer fears the backlash, considering her strong feelings about Trump. She is currently promoting her new comedy tour “Laugh Your Head Off.” This should be interesting.

