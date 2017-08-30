Fashion & Style
GET THE LOOK: Lala Anthony Is Bringing Her Fashion And Style To Lord & Taylor

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 13 hours ago
Lala Anthony is not new to the fashion industry. In 2012, the Power actress launched 5th And Mercer with her then stylist, Jason Bolden. The actress has expanded beyond jumpsuits and is partnering with Lord & Taylor for an exclusive collection.

The collection is available now and starts at $78.00 for denim ($88.00 for distressed denim) and goes up to $120, for a super cute green, cropped bomber jacket.

She also made sure to include sizes for our plus-size ladies. This collection goes from 0 to 24. Yesss!

My personal favorite is this $98.00 oversized distressed hoodie dress, love how she’s tapping into the athleisure trend.

Will you be buying? If so, hurry to Lord & Taylor right now, as there is a BOGO 50%! Shop the collection, here, and tag us with you in her items!

