TV One’s ‘Bobbi Kristina’ Biopic To Premiere October 8 [Trailer]

TV One has set a date for its original movie Bobbi Kristina

Billed as “an honest and moving look at the young woman at the center of one of the most talked-about stories in recent years,” the film will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT, the network announced Wednesday.

Source BlackAmericaWeb

CLICK HERE TO SEE [Trailer]

