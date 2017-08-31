Fashion & Style
HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: The Squiggly Eyebrow Effect

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a new trend shows up in the fashion world and shows out. This time, it’s the squiggly eyebrows…

She's pretty and all but this #squigglyeyebrows ish is the weirdest new eyebrow trend 😩 #IssaNo #OooLaLaBlog

The good thing is, this doesn’t have to be a permanent look (which is probably a GREAT thing) since the squiggly effect is achieved by using a a eyebrow comb and washable glue. So if you’re not satisfied with the squiggle look, you can easily go back to your original eyebrows.

Some people have gotten super creative with the style. They touch up their squiggle look with highlighter and defining eye shadow.

So this is the new brow trend❓🤔 Will y'all be doing this❔🤣🤣🤣

We’re not sure who came up with this, but the squiggle look definitely has everyone talking! Is this a look you would try out or not? Tell us what you would do in our poll below!


Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards 2017 - Arrivals

LET'S MAKEUP: Everything You Need To Nail The Blue Eyeliner Trend

LET'S MAKEUP: Everything You Need To Nail The Blue Eyeliner Trend

LET'S MAKEUP: Everything You Need To Nail The Blue Eyeliner Trend

Forget black and step into blue! Blue eyeliner has been showing up all over the red carpet and on your favorite celebs. This primary color is a beautiful way to highlight and open up brown eyes and add a pop of color to your face. Click through our gallery to get beauty inspiration from some of your favorite celebs and the products you need to nail the blue eyeliner trend.

