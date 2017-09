WOW Flavor Flav Sues Chuck D, Public Enemy Management

Flav has filed a lawsuit against fellow Public Enemy member Chuck D and members of the rap group’s production and management team, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Flav, whose real name is William J. Drayton, alleges that “despite Drayton’s position in Public Enemy, the group’s management and related companies have for years attempted to minimize his role in the Public Enemy business, while continuing to rely upon Drayton’s fame and persona to market the brand.

Source BlackAmericaWeb

