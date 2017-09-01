0 reads Leave a comment
And since Bow Wow had time, of course Twitter had time…to roast him.
Some folks were caught off guard.
Others were just outright disturbed.
A select few tried to envision the scenario.
Others were already over it.
Then, another hilarious group thought Bow Wow should just take the “L.”
Brought to you by Twitter. Thanks for watching.
Twitter Drags Bow Wow When He Says He Would Do The Nasty With Iggy Azalea was originally published on globalgrind.com
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours