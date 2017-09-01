CLOSE
Twitter Drags Bow Wow When He Says He Would Do The Nasty With Iggy Azalea

Shad Moss Birthday Celebration At Gold Room

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Bow Wow is crushing on Iggy Azalea now. Yup, the rapper and father randomly took to Twitter on Friday and let the world know he would do some nasty things to the “Fancy” rapper.

And since Bow Wow had time, of course Twitter had time…to roast him.

Some folks were caught off guard.

Others were just outright disturbed.

A select few tried to envision the scenario.

Others were already over it.

Then, another hilarious group thought Bow Wow should just take the “L.”

Twitter Drags Bow Wow When He Says He Would Do The Nasty With Iggy Azalea was originally published on globalgrind.com

