Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Are Officially Out And Proud As A Couple

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx confirm their relationship as they hold hands on a beach https://t.co/9gKD6XXHWL pic.twitter.com/IJVlwPfbwX — delcrookes (@hairydel) September 6, 2017

Rumors thatandare a couple have been swirling the Internet and now it seems like there’s finally proof. The couple was spotted on a beach in Malibu hand-in-hand and strolling through the sand.

They’ve allegedly been together since 2013, however, according to TMZ, they’ve been keeping their relationship top secret. In March of 2016, Katie was seen with a ring on her finger, but Foxx’s reps denied that it was from him. A year before that, Foxx also denied that the two were together.

Now, it looks like they’re becoming less concerned with who sees them PDAing on a day off. Could a red carpet appearance be next? We’ll keep you updated. Until then, you can check out video of their outing here.

