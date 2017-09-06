Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Quantasia Sharpton Claims She Has A Sex Tape With Usher

This is getting disturbing.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

Celebrities Attend Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks Game

Source: Moses Robinson / Getty


Quantasia Sharpton just won’t let up when it comes to her accusations against Usher.

The young lady has been scrutinized, attacked and exposed — yet she continues to thrust herself in the spotlight just to slander the singer’s name. After accusing Usher of exposing her to herpes, Sharpton is now alleging that there’s a sex tape and surveillance footage from that night placing him at her hotel.

The 21-year-old accuser told YouTube vlogger Miss Jacob Kohinoor that she filmed her sex act with Usher and that he was well aware that he was being recorded. According to Sharpton, her infamous lawyer, Lisa Bloom, is attempting to subpoena hotel surveillance video which she claims shows Usher going to her hotel room in 2014.


You may recall that a former employee of the hotel claims they saw Usher in the Days Inn lobby in Atlantic City where Quantasia allegedly came down and took him up to her room a little after midnight. Of course Usher is denying the scandalous claims, but he may have to come harder at the rate that Quantasia is going.

Who do you believe?

Happy Birthday Usher! 10 Photos Of The R&B G.O.A.T

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Usher! 10 Photos Of The R&B G.O.A.T

Continue reading Happy Birthday Usher! 10 Photos Of The R&B G.O.A.T

Happy Birthday Usher! 10 Photos Of The R&B G.O.A.T

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 days ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 8 months ago
01.12.17
Photos