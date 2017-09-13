Entertainment
Janet Jackson’s Brother On Her Marriage: ‘She Was ‘Verbally Abused By Ex’

Steve Randall "Randy" Jackson claims that Wissam Al Manaa verbally abused his sister, calling her the "b-word every day."

Nia Noelle

Posted 12 hours ago
Days after Janet Jackson broke down in tears while performing a song about domestic violence during a stop in Houston for her “State of the World Tour,” her brother is offering insight about her marriage to Wissam Al Manaa.

According to PEOPLESteve Randall “Randy” Jackson told the publication that Manaa was verbally abusive toward his baby sister.

“It was quite an abusive situation,” Randy claimed.

“It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a b***h every day. There were things like that. That’s what she went through.”

The couple separated in the spring a mere three months after the 50-year-old gave birth their only child Eissa. Randy says he had concerns back then.

“I told her, ‘You’ve got to move in with me or I’m going to go over there and there’s going to be hell,’” he shared with the entertainment and lifestyle magazine.

“She was really pissed off. I told her, ‘I don’t care anymore. I’m tired of it. It’s too much.’”

He also stressed that her breakdown in Houston was about the pain she endured in her five-year marriage.

“What you saw in Houston, it was her situation coming out, what she’s been going through,” Randy explains, claiming that “the abuse is still going on” and that the two keep in contact to co-parent their son.

“She has custody and he, of course, allowed her to bring the baby on tour, but it’s constant harassment,” Randy emphasized. “This tour almost didn’t happen, but by the grace of God we’re here and we’re very prayerful.”

Manaa has yet to respond publicly to these allegations.

As we previously reported, Jackson and her estranged husband are in the midst of a divorce, which she said in a video in May, “We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.”

Whatever was going on, we’re sending hugs to you Janet!

‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
