Jesse Williams Rocks This Shady T-Shirt After Settling Custody Battle

It’s usually the women that do little petty things after a breakup or a fight — but in 2017, guys are giving ladies a run for their shady coin.

Jesse Williams wasted no time throwing a little subtle shade at his soon-to-be ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee on Wednesday after settling his child custody feud with her. The Grey’s Anatomy star was spotted in California rocking a simple t-shirt with the word “Free” boldly printed on it. Maybe this is just the shirt he randomly picked that day. See below:

Jesse Williams Wears a "Free" Shirt After Settling Child Custody with Estranged Wife https://t.co/BkhPfgilzR pic.twitter.com/n63QUptS8q — Sarcastard (@sarcastard1) September 13, 2017

The ensemble comes just after Jesse struck a custody deal with his wife where they’ll both share joint legal custody over their two children, with a few conditions. This is good news for Williams, who was recently accused by Aryn of prioritizing his rumored girlfriend, Minka Kelly, over his kids.

Although the custody portion of the split is settled, no word on how Jesse or Aryn will make out in the rest of the divorce. We’ll keep you posted on the latest.



