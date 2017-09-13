Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Jesse Williams Rocks This Shady T-Shirt After Settling Custody Battle

Funny or petty?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment

Art Los Angeles Contemporary 2012 VIP Reception At The Home Of Eugenio Lopez, Celebrating Kick-Off Of ALAC 2012

Source: Paul Redmond / Getty


It’s usually the women that do little petty things after a breakup or a fight — but in 2017, guys are giving ladies a run for their shady coin.

Jesse Williams wasted no time throwing a little subtle shade at his soon-to-be ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee on Wednesday after settling his child custody feud with her. The Grey’s Anatomy star was spotted in California rocking a simple t-shirt with the word “Free” boldly printed on it. Maybe this is just the shirt he randomly picked that day. See below:

The ensemble comes just after Jesse struck a custody deal with his wife where they’ll both share joint legal custody over their two children, with a few conditions. This is good news for Williams, who was recently accused by Aryn of prioritizing his rumored girlfriend, Minka Kelly, over his kids.

Although the custody portion of the split is settled, no word on how Jesse or Aryn will make out in the rest of the divorce. We’ll keep you posted on the latest.


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 days ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 week ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos