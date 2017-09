Play By Play Of Kevin Hart’s Video!

Your browser does not support iframes.

If you haven’t heard, Kevin Hart got busted for having an affair with another woman while his wife is pregnant. Russ and the team give a play-by-play of the video showing Hart getting it with another woman. You might want to get the kids out of the room!

