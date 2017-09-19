Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Beyoncé Flourishing In Florals For Fall?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

Beyoncé stepped out wearing a $1,395 Balenciaga floral print, blue long sleeve blouse.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

She paired the blouse with these skin tight pink pants, $3,500 Gucci Naga Dragon python shoulder bag, and $640 Christian Louboutin powder pink sparkle Pigalle pumps.

💙

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

Blue Ivy is feeling the Louboutin’s too! It looks like we have a future shoe lover on our hands.

Beauties, are you feeling this ensemble? Take our poll and let us know whether this look is HAUTE or NAUGHT.

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Beyoncé Dons A 21K Gucci Kimono Because She Can To The NBA All Star Game

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Keke Palmer Caramel Perfection In This LV Monogram Print Dress?

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tyra Banks’ Black and White Couture

2016 Fragrance Foundation Awards

Laverne Cox Is Melaninated Perfection In Beyoncé's New Campaign For Ivy Park

9 photos Launch gallery

Laverne Cox Is Melaninated Perfection In Beyoncé's New Campaign For Ivy Park

Continue reading Laverne Cox Is Melaninated Perfection In Beyoncé’s New Campaign For Ivy Park

Laverne Cox Is Melaninated Perfection In Beyoncé's New Campaign For Ivy Park

   

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos