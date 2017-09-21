Feature Story
Jada Pinkett Smith Responds To Leah Remini’s Claims She’s A Scientologist

The 46-year-old took to Twitter to stress that she's nobody's Scientologist, but admitted to having studied the controversial "religion" in the past.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 17 hours ago
Jada Pinkett Smith has words for Leah Remini who recently accused the Girls Trip star of being a member of the controversial “religion” Scientology.

The 46-year-old took to Twitter to be clear: She’s nobody’s Scientologist. But there is a caveat here–she has studied it in the past.

“I recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai… but I am not Jewish,” Smith wrote on Tueday.

“I have prayed in mosques all over the world… but I am not a Muslim; I have read the Bhagavad Gita… but I am not a Hindu; I have chanted and meditated in some of the most magnificent temples on earth… but I am not a Buddhist; and I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist.”

“I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not. NO ONE ELSE can hold that power,” she concluded.

Earlier this week, Remini, who defected from the Church in 2013, told The Daily Beast that Will Smith’s wife is definitely still practicing the “faith.”

“I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time,” Remini said. “I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time.”

“I had hoped that she had left [Scientology], but this was the tell-tale sign that she was still in,” said Remini, nodding to the Cruise hide-and-seek anecdote she shared in her new book Troublemaker.

“She was on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live a few weeks ago promoting her film [Girls Trip], and Andy [Cohen] said to her, ‘Have you read Leah Remini’s book?’ and he was like, ‘What was that whole thing about playing tag?’ and she said, ‘Oh, she lied.’ He goes, ‘Isn’t that weird, to play tag?’ and she goes, ‘No, the kids were there.’ That was untrue. Bullshit. There were no kids there. I was like, okay, alright, you’re gonna do that? More power to ya.”

