Guy Claiming He Had Sex With Usher Said It All Went Down In This Location

Take a guess.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 24 hours ago
North Sea Jazz 2017 : Day One

Source: Dimitri Hakke / Getty

More details continue to spill from folks claiming they had sex with Usher. This time, the guy involved in a lawsuit against the singer is telling his story. According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the guy had sex with Usher in a Koreatown spa in L.A.

TMZ didn’t clarify what kind of sex the two allegedly had or how the guy came to connect with Usher in the first place, but a Koreatown setting is sure to set off a wave of rumors. There’s no word if the guy contracted herpes.

This John Doe is suing Usher along with two other women, saying the “Yeah” singer put them at risk for genital herpes. One of the women has not disclosed her identity, but she says she had sex with Usher at least twice. She says she contracted herpes and this resulted in her twins being stillborn.

According to the docs, Usher refused to say he specifically has herpes. He also refused to take an STD test. We’ll keep you updated as the saga continues.

 

