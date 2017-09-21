9 Times Trump Has Made Clueless Statements About Black People

Photo by

National
Home > National

9 Times Trump Has Made Clueless Statements About Black People

His comments to African leaders at a United Nations luncheon underscores his ignorance.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 24 hours ago
Leave a comment

When Jemele Hill recently caught hell for calling President Donald Trump a “White supremacist,” critics needed to look no further than his commentary about people of color during his nearly 10 tumultuous months in office, his stump speeches, and as a real estate titan. Here are some of his greatest hits:

1. Africa: While speaking with African leaders at a United Nations working lunch in September, Trump tried to praise them for their economic progress, saying, “Africa has tremendous business potential. I’ve so many friends going to your countries, trying to get rich.” Given White America’s history of the trans-Atlantic slave trade and colonialism, the remark could only come from the perspective of a White supremacist.

 

US-AFRICA-DIPLOMACY

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty


 

2.Nambia”: While praising Africa for its ability to make his friends rich, Trump referred to a nonexistent country, “Nambia”, during the same United Nations speech. The incident underscores a dismissive attitude about a continent whose only value to him is that its topography can make his friends rich. In remarks later posted by the office of the press secretary on the White House website, the transcript clearly reads “Namibia.” It was not the first time he mispronounced the name of an African country. The phonetically challenged leader mispronounced Tanzania in 2016.

 


 

3. Charlottesville, Virginia, violence: Who could forget how he claimed in August that “both sides” shared the blame for a White supremacist’s attack on counter-protesters, where Heather Heyer died and others were injured.

 


 

4. Colin Kaepernick: One need look no further than the president himself when trying to figure out why the free agent remains unsigned. At a rally in March in Louisville, Kentucky, he personally took credit for the fact the quarterback has not been signed by a team, saying NFL owners “don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump.”

 


 

5. “What do you have to lose?” In his quest to win Black voters on the campaign trail in August 2016, Trump infamously asked, “What do you have to lose?” The answer is a lot, according to longtime Democratic California Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who issued a series of tweets recently about the matter:

 

6. “Look at my African American”: While struggling to prove he had Black supporters other than retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson and then-Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke on the campaign trail in summer of 2016, Trump pointed to a supporter in a crowd, saying, “Oh, look at my African-American over here. Look at him.Are you the greatest?”

 


 

7. White supremacists: Trump drew criticism in February 2016 for refusing to condemn David Duke during a heated interview with CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

 


8. Central Park 5: In 1989, Trump spent $85,000 on a full-page ad in New York City’s four daily newspapers two weeks after five teens were arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Central Park, saying they should face the death penalty for their crimes.

 


 

9. Trump doubles-down on Central Park 5: On the campaign trail, Trump continued to claim that the Central Park Five was guilty. Nearly 16 years after their convictions were vacated based on DNA evidence, he said in an October 2016 interview, “They admitted they were guilty. The police doing the original investigation say they were guilty. The fact that the case was settled with so much evidence against them is outrageous.”

Stay tuned for more, at least until 2020—if not sooner.

SEE ALSO: 

This Is Why Democrats Are Losing Support Of Black Women

Why Africans Cling To British Judicial Wigs That Symbolize White Domination

 

This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria

10 photos Launch gallery

This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria

Continue reading This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria

This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria

Here’s what residents woke up to after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos