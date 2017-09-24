Eniko Parrish ‘Is Fully Cooperating’ With Authorities Amid Investigation Into Kevin Hart Extortion Scandal

continues to stand by her man!

A source tells PEOPLE that Parrish, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child together, “is fully cooperating with the law enforcement investigation” in regard to Kevin Hart’s alleged extortion scandal.

They added: “She is standing by Kevin’s side. They are dealing with this together.”

But this doesn’t mean she isn’t hurting or upset with the Ride Along star. A second source told the publication the cheating allegations and extortion investigation have “taken a toll” on Parrish.

“She has been hounded by the press, and is very upset,” the source said. “She is trying to stay healthy and enjoy her pregnancy, but the latest drama is too much.”

As we reported last week Parrish accepted her husband’s apology.

“Eniko is aware of what’s going on and that Kevin is not perfect,” a source told E! News.

“She has accepted his apology and is focused on her pregnancy and what’s to come. She has no plans for divorce. She believes Kevin is a good husband and always comes home to her.”

The investigation into Hart’s extortion case is kicking into high gear as authorities have issued multiple warrants.

TMZ.com reports that a judge signed a number of search warrants, which were swiftly executed earlier this week. According to authorities, their search has turned up some impressive findings leading them to the people who tried to shake Kevin down for millions of dollars to keep his sex tape under wraps. Among their discoveries were phone records and computer hard drives.

