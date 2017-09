Russ Parr Goes Off On Donald Trump

Your browser does not support iframes.

President Donald Trump’s remarks about Puerto Rico have not been taking well by the public. Russ Parr scolds the President for his irresponsible tweets and lack of care for the U. S. territory of Puerto Rico. Listen above as Russ delivers powerful commentary.

Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

…It's old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

