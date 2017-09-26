Fashion & Style
Cardi B Looks Like A Dream In This Ostrich Plume Ensemble For Paper Magazine

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 13 hours ago
It’s Cardi B‘s time to shine. The Bronx born stripper turned rapper just hit #1 on the Billboard Charts and is having quite the year. Whether she’s in high fashion or Fashion Nova, this beauty is always glowing. However, her latest shoot with Paper Magazine, styled by Kollin Carter, is fabulous and flawless.

The beauty is pictured wearing The Blonds  ostrich feathered corset and looks so beautiful!

Here she is pictured wearing a Jennifer Le fur and Zana Bayne belt. I’m loving her Dolce and Gabbana shades!

Cardi is looking mean in money green by Emilio Pucci. I’m loving his take on fringe and the incorporation of studs on this ensemble.

While her editorial is hot, her interview is even hotter, read it here.

Cardi B might love Fashion Nova, but the beauty has been upgrading her look with some serious high fashion. From Dolce and Gabbana to Balenciaga, check out our favorite high fashion looks from the Bodak Yellow singer.

