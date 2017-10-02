Entertainment
Las Vegas Mass Shooting: More Details on The Worst Shooting in US History

Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas

50 people are dead and hundreds are injured after a mass shooting occurred at the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police say that the shooter, 64 year old Stephen Paddock, is dead and and maintain that it was one shooters and no explosives were found on the scene. This is being classified as the worst mass shooting in American History.

 


The shooting happened during Route 91 Harvest, a country music festival. The shooter was on the 32nd floor when he began to start shooting within the crowd.  It was also found that the killers father was a bank robber that spent years on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.  The shooter was a retired accountant who enjoyed playing $100-a-hand poker and frequented Las Vegas.

Aftermath Of The Las Vegas Shooting Near Mandalay Bay Casino

