5 Unforgettable Trump Moments In Puerto Rico

Photo by

National
Home > National

5 Unforgettable Trump Moments In Puerto Rico

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment
Utuado in Puerto Rico's interior was ravaged by Maria and aid is non-existent.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

President Trump made callous remarks during his visit to the island in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

 

President Donald Trump displayed his lack of compassion for the residents of Puerto Rico on Tuesday when he visited the hurricane ravished island. He went to observe the damage and to meet local and federal officials engaged in relief efforts.

Days before he landed in the capital, San Juan, Trump received heavy criticism for the slow federal response to the disaster that struck the U.S. territory. He doubled down by patting himself on the back for doing a great job and firing retaliatory tweets at San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz in the middle of the humanitarian crisis.

Here are 5 unforgettable Trump moments in Puerto Rico:

 

He threw paper towels at the crowd

The president tossed paper towels at people trying to pull together the pieces of their lives. The vast majority of them remain without power.

Trump told Puerto Rican leaders they should be “proud” that more of their people didn’t die

At a meeting with Puerto Rican leaders, Trump told them to congratulate themselves and be “very proud” that only 16 of their people died in the national disaster.

 

He complained about the recovery cost

Trump told Puerto Rican officials, in a sarcastically joking manner, that the hurricane relief effort threw the federal “budget a little out of whack.”

He told a victim to “have a good time”

While touring a storm damaged neighborhood, Trump told a resident, “We’re going to work it out, have a good time.”

 

He said Hurricane Maria wasn’t a “real catastrophe”

Trump told Puerto Rican officials that Hurricane Katrina was “a real catastrophe,” remarking that hundreds of people died in Katrina but only 16 died in Maria.

SEE ALSO:

Here Are 6 Things We’re Forgetting About Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria

This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria

 

SOURCE: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of NewsOne

Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post, Getty Images, and NewsOne

First and Second Video and Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 14 hours ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Photos