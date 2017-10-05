Fashion & Style
Stella McCartney Customizes African Prints At Paris Fashion Week And Only Uses Two Black Models On The Runway

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Fashion designer Stella McCartney is in the hot seat after being called out for her use of African inspired designs on the runway during Paris Fashion Week. To make matters worse, the designs were worn mainly by White models and the prices for the fabrics were astronomical.

Ankara, a design print used in many African countries, usually consists of tribe inspired patterns and bright colors that can be seen in native gowns, skirts and tops. McCartney’s collection featured dresses and tops obviously taken from Ankara design; the comical part is the collection was being presented as exclusive, when in fact there was nothing exclusive about them. For years, African mothers and aunties have been known to wear these same types of dresses and designs as several people expressed on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time McCartney stirred up negativity when it came to dealing with African communities. An editorial done in Nigeria received sharp criticism due to the misrepresentation of the African nation.

Hopefully, McCartney will give proper credit in future shows. In the meantime, it’s always best to educate yourself. Find out more about Ankara and African designs here. Check out some real African fashion that you can shop and support a Black, female-owned company, here.

Photos