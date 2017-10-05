Fashion & Style
Haute Or Naught: Solange Debuts New Hairstyle And Supports Shayne Oliver’s Helmut Lang Collection At The Surface Magazine Awards

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 3 hours ago
Last night, songstress and actress Solange showed off a new set of tresses and outfit while serving as host for the Surface Magazine Awards.

vry rare night out for ya girl hosting @surfacemag awards

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

Solange showed off a short blonde afro while wearing an electric orange Helmut Lang ensemble created by Shayne Oliver (it’s his first line for the fashion house). The outfit included a bra-top with a corset-inspired bottom that opened up and displayed a matching skirt underneath. Her accessories added to the electric themed look, adding a splash of silver with a pair of large drop earrings that had a unique design.

The Houston native was on hand to present the Travel Designer of the Year Award to Anda Andrei, an architect who’s designed luxury hotels around the world.

What’s your take on Solange’s platinum look? Is she shining brightly in this orange hue or not? Vote in our poll now!

