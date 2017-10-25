Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

These 6th Graders Rapping About School Is The Dopest Thing You’ll See All Day

Black kid magic.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted October 25, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment

Empty desks in classroom

Source: Hill Street Studios / Getty


You can never go wrong when you mix hip hop and education.

Sixth grade teacher Terrance Sims was well aware of that fact when he started using hip hop to get his students excited for class.

Sims told The Shade Room, “I use hip-hop to engage my students academically.This song originally was to get our new 6th graders pumped for the new year and it kept picking up steam to be what it is right now. We will continue making videos using hip hop to encourage academic achievement.”

Check out these amazing sixth graders dropping quality bars about their academics to Tee Grizzley‘s “First Day Out”. They are the future after all.

 

 


 

INSTADAILY: Gabrielle Union’s Epic School Daze Birthday Party

7 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Gabrielle Union’s Epic School Daze Birthday Party

Continue reading INSTADAILY: Gabrielle Union’s Epic School Daze Birthday Party

INSTADAILY: Gabrielle Union’s Epic School Daze Birthday Party


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos