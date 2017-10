Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area

Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can! Get all of the trick or treating dates and times for Columbus and Central Ohio here!

October 31, 5:30-7:00pm

Bexley

Buckeye Lake

Canal Winchester (ends at 7:30pm)

Galena (ends at 7:15pm)

Granville

Groveport

Heath

Hebron

Johnsville

Lancaster (ends at 7:30pm)

Mansville

Maron (ends at 7:30pm)

Newark

Obetz (ends at 7:30pm)

Pataskala

Zanesville

October 31, 6:00-8:00pm

Blendon Township

Clinton Township

Columbus

Delaware

Dublin

Franklin Township

Gahanna

