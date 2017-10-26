Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

#BlackExcellence: Students Rap About Academic Goals [VIDEO]

Knowledge is power, but bars are clutch.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 16 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

African American elementary student holding books at doorway.

Source: Hero Images / Getty


Two young ladies are making the grade and serving up rhymes in a hot track about academic excellence.

The pair, 11-year-old 6th graders from Milwaukee Excellence Charter School in Wisconsin, have become the voice of their academy with a song called Excellence First.

Borrowing a beat from Tee Grizley‘s First Day Out, 6th Grade teacher Terrance Sims used music to reach his class.

“I push to connect with my students culturally and get them excited about college and learning,” Terrance told Hello Beautiful.

He hoped to encourage the kids to keep striving to achieve their dreams, driving home the point that they don’t have time to play about their goals. Specifically, that goal is getting a college education.

But what started out as a simple bop grew into a creative extracurricular for the kids.

“I wrote this song to get kids excited for the new school year and it picked up steam and turned into a full video,” Terrance explained. “It was a great experience as it kicked off our performing arts club.”

Check out the video for Excellence First because the girls are delivering bars.


RELATED STORIES:

Peak Black Excellence: Family Of Graduates’ Photo Trends On Facebook

#BlackExcellence: Three Of The ‘Central Park Five’ Graduate From High School

How Gyrl Wonder Encourages Young Black Girls To Reach Their Goals

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading #BlackExcellence: Students Rap About Academic Goals [VIDEO]

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos