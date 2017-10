Twins Or Nah? This Man Says People Think He’s DJ Khaled

Everyone has someone that looks just like them walking around in the world — but some people look so similar to celebs that they often get mistaken for them.

That’s the case for Tee, a.k.a @tee_1ao who says people mistake him for DJ Khaled everyday.

#TSRCelebrityLookAlikes: our #Roommate @tee_1ao says he gets mistaken for #DJKhaled a lot 👀 what do y'all think!? 📸: @gettyimages A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 25, 2017 at 8:59pm PDT

The resemblance is uncanny, when tee is wearing shade. But what about without the sunglasses, is he still a Khaled doppleganger?

Hit the flip to see more pics and you be the judge.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 100.3: