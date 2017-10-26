Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo Pratt In New Film

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo Pratt In New Film

The film reunites Foxx with his "Ray" director Taylor Hackford.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 8 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Jamie Foxx has big shoes to fill with his next film role, as the Academy Award-winning actor is set to portray Black Panther leader Geronimo Pratt in a new film.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 14, 2017

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


Fresh off executive-producing the Showtime comedy series White Famous, Jamie Foxx has added another job to his resume with a starring role in the upcoming as-yet-untitled drama film centering on the Signal Hill police brutality court case.

Foxx will portray controversial Black Panther leader Geronimo Pratt, the cast also features Anthony Mackie as Johnnie Cochran and Elizabeth Banks as investigative reporter Mary Neiswender, as reported by Shadow and Act.

The details about the events portrayed in the film are below:

Years before he represented the likes of O.J. Simpson, Cochran represented Pratt, a Black Panther party leader and Vietnam vet. He helped overturn a conviction that would have sent him to jail for 27 years, including settling a false imprisonment suit.

The Signal Hill case revolves around Ron Settles, a Cal Star Long Beach football standout who was picked up for speeding and after his arrest, was found hanging in his cell. While the police called suicide, an autopsy showed that was choked to death. It is unknown who will portray Settles.

The film is still in the early stages, so there is no release date scheduled. The project also reunites Jamie Foxx with his Ray director Taylor Hackford, who will serve as the producer and director of this drama.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Laverne Cox Gives Us Perfect Prep Chic At The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show And Tea Party

Massachusetts Mother Outraged After School Shaves Daughter’s Hair Off Without Permission

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo Pratt In New Film

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos