Watch As The Men In Ciara’s Life Wish Her A Happy Birthday

The singer got love from her man and her baby boy on her 32nd birthday.

Written By: HelloBeautiful Staff

Posted 6 hours ago
0 reads
Ciara celebrated her 32nd birthday surrounded by the warmth of her family on Wednesday.

The “Jackie” singer was showered with two special birthday messages, starting off with a sweet serenade from her three-year-old son, Future Zahir.

Pardon Our Hair… We Had Just Woke Up 😇… ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Next up was her Seattle Seahawks husband Russell Wilson, who took a break from his workout to wish his wife a happy birthday.

My Love… You are the best a man could ask for. I love you! @Ciara

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

The Wilson’s topped off their night with a sushi lesson from the head chef at their favorite restaurant.

Happy birthday Ci-Ci!

Singer Ciara may be known for her dance moves, but we are crushing on her style! Whether the mom of two is showing off her impeccable legs or keeping it casual in athleisure, we picked her top fashion moments. Tell us which one is your favorite.

