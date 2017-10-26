Feature Story
Massachusetts Mother Outraged After School Shaves Daughter’s Hair Off Without Permission

According to the school, the child's hair was removed for 'hygiene' reasons.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
Massachusetts mother Denise Robinson is speaking out against her daughter’s school after her 7-year-old came home with a shaved head, Metro reports.

The mother of a biracial 7-year-old who lives part time at a group home says that group home workers assaulted her daughter when they chopped off all of her hair—without informing the mom before or after the fact. WCVB reports that Denise Robinson said her daughter had long hair before the staff of the residential program that specializes in helping children with emotional and behavioral issues took her to a salon or barbershop to have it cut. The little girl lives part time at the Little Heroes Group Home in Dracut, Mass., the staff of which says that the drastic change had to do with hygiene. "There was no hygienic reason to shave my child's head. No lice, no bed bugs, no Rasta locks," Robinson said. CBS Boston reports that Robinson's attorney, Richard Kendall, says that a volunteer at the hair salon told the child her hair would "grow back straight"—probably not the best way to instill self-esteem in a biracial girl. "I find that appalling," the lawyer told the station. "Decisions regarding grooming are based on a variety of factors, including hygiene," the group home said in a statement, according to WVCB. "A review of the circumstances is underway to determine what occurred and, if necessary, appropriate action will be taken." Robinson now wants her daughter moved out of the facility and said that she plans to sue.

Robinson’s daughter, Tru, attends Little Heroes Group Home in Dracut, Massachusetts. The school assists Tru with her severe emotional issues, so she often stays overnight.

According to the school district, Tru’s hair was cut for non-specific ‘hygiene’ reasons.

“The program employs a diverse staff that is attentive to the needs of all children,” a statement from the school reads.  “Decisions regarding grooming are based on a variety of factors, including hygiene.”

“I am very upset,” Denise told NECN. “And I’m not going to stop being upset, because I feel like my child was assaulted and violated.”

“There was no hygienical reason for them to shave my child’s head. There were no head lice. There were no bed bugs. There was no what I refer to as “rasta locks” going on,” she angrily explained to reporters.

“Her hair was two pony tails on the side on Saturday and it was braided in the ponytails and there was nothing wrong.”

SOURCE: METRO

