Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

Laverne Cox Gives Us Perfect Prep Chic At The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show And Tea Party

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 8 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty


Laverne Cox was a lady who lunched at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show And Tea Party in Los Angeles, California at the Chateau Marmont. The Orange Is The New Black actress was there to see the latest fashion (including Telfar having his models’ vogueing down the runway). Laverne gave us preppy chic, donning a red floral printed Kate Spade dress and a letterman cardigan with a tiger embroidered on the side.

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty


She wore a cute chain belt with a little star and and added a circular purse with the words ‘Caviar’ surrounded by embellishments. Laverne completed the look with red shoes and cute circular glasses, complimenting her accessories. Beauties, are you feeling her look?

DON’T MISS:

Laverne Cox Is Melaninated Perfection In Beyoncé’s New Campaign For Ivy Park

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Laverne Cox Ruffles The Red Carpet With A Slit Higher Than OITNB’s Ratings

Laverne Cox’s Outfit At ‘OITNB’ Premiere Was On Point

10 Quotes From NAACP Image Award Nominee Laverne Cox That Will Change Your Life

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Quotes From NAACP Image Award Nominee Laverne Cox That Will Change Your Life

Continue reading 10 Quotes From NAACP Image Award Nominee Laverne Cox That Will Change Your Life

10 Quotes From NAACP Image Award Nominee Laverne Cox That Will Change Your Life

Beauty Laverne Cox has been nominated for a Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for her role as Sophia in Orange Is The New Black at the upcoming NAACP Image Awards. Check out some of her most inspiring quotes. The NAACP Image Awards airs February 11 on TVOne.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos