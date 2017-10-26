Laverne Cox Gives Us Perfect Prep Chic At The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show And Tea Party

0 reads Leave a comment
Laverne Cox was a lady who lunched at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show And Tea Party in Los Angeles, California at the Chateau Marmont. The Orange Is The New Black actress was there to see the latest fashion (including Telfar having his models’ vogueing down the runway). Laverne gave us preppy chic, donning a red floral printed Kate Spade dress and a letterman cardigan with a tiger embroidered on the side.
She wore a cute chain belt with a little star and and added a circular purse with the words ‘Caviar’ surrounded by embellishments. Laverne completed the look with red shoes and cute circular glasses, complimenting her accessories. Beauties, are you feeling her look?
DON’T MISS:
Laverne Cox Is Melaninated Perfection In Beyoncé’s New Campaign For Ivy Park
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Laverne Cox Ruffles The Red Carpet With A Slit Higher Than OITNB’s Ratings
Laverne Cox’s Outfit At ‘OITNB’ Premiere Was On Point
10 Quotes From NAACP Image Award Nominee Laverne Cox That Will Change Your Life
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Quotes From NAACP Image Award Nominee Laverne Cox That Will Change Your Life
1. Self love is the best love.Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. Love is power.Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. Beauty’s only skin deep.Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. Humans.Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. Live out loud.Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. Liberation.Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. Authenticity.Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. Be you.Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. Dreams & Goals.Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. Know your worth.Source:Getty 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours