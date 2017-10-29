Tina Lawson On Beyoncé’s Twins: ‘They Have Very Different Personalities’

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Tina Lawson On Beyoncé’s Twins: ‘They Have Very Different Personalities’

This proud Granny is spilling all the tea about her precious new grandbabies!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of HBO's 'Insecure' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

It’s been a few months since we’ve seen a picture of Rumi and Sir Carter, but no worries! Tina Lawson is spilling all the tea about her precious grandbabies.

“They’re doing great. They are absolutely beautiful and so much fun,” she said in a recent interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

“I mean, I haven’t ever been around twins, but it’s so cute, I can hardly take it.”

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

According to Lawson, the 4-month-old twins are already growing into little individuals.

“It’s crazy … it’s just really, really different with two babies. I mean, a boy and a girl. They have very different personalities.”

Richard Lawson, Tina’s husband, also dished on how big sis Blue Ivy has “grown up” since Beyonce and JAY-Z brought the babies home in June. 

“It’s making her grow up, it’s bringing some maturity,” said Richard. “She’s only 5, but you can see the transition in terms of her being a little more calm.”

“Because she’s the diva,” he added, “but she’s sharing her diva-dom.”

😁🇺🇸

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Tina and Richard also opened up about JAY-Z’s interest in art collecting.

“We have a great passion for art and we talk about it all the time and he shows me new artists and sometimes I show him new artists,” Tina shared. “He has a great eye.”

We love that their family is thriving and doing well, together!

RELATED NEWS:

GLAM-Ma: Tina Lawson Rocking Out To Blue Ivy’s Free Style Is The Best Thing You’ll See All Day

Beyoncé and Mother, Tina Lawson Surprise Alvin Ailey Dancers

Solange And Beyonce’s Little Sister Looks Adorable As She Starts Second Grade

'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Alternative Views

#DemBabies! Best Twitter Reactions To Rumored Names Of Beyoncé And Jay Z's Twins...Bea And Shawn

10 photos Launch gallery

#DemBabies! Best Twitter Reactions To Rumored Names Of Beyoncé And Jay Z's Twins...Bea And Shawn

Continue reading #DemBabies! Best Twitter Reactions To Rumored Names Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins…Bea And Shawn

#DemBabies! Best Twitter Reactions To Rumored Names Of Beyoncé And Jay Z's Twins...Bea And Shawn

While Beyoncé and Jay Z have yet to announce the names of their newborn twins, the rumors have already started swirling of what they could be. One report said that the babies names are Bea (a spin off of Beyoncé's name) and Shawn Jr. (Jay Z's real name). And of course this development had Twitter losing its mind! While some folks are living for the names, others, not so much. Here are some of our favorite reactions.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos