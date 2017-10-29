Chrisette Michelle Says She and Trump Voter Tina Campbell Are Being ‘Choice Shamed’

Chrisette Michelle Says She and Trump Voter Tina Campbell Are Being ‘Choice Shamed’

The singer believes her and the Mary Mary singer are being bullied for their connections to #45.

Written By: Nia Noelle

After months of social media silence, Chrisette Michele is back and sharing how her life has collapsed after singing at Trump’s inauguration.

On Saturday, she revealed that she got dropped from her record label, battled with suicidal thoughts and suffered a miscarriage. And now she’s saying that her and fellow Trump supporter Tina Campbell are being “choice shamed.”

She wrote: “Adults do this thing I’d like to call “choice shaming.” It mimics what children do with bullying. It causes a silencing that mutes the people who have made great contributions. We can disagree without division. Stay #StrongBlackWoman

Girl. What?

Let’s talk about choices.

Tina Campbell chose to vote for Trump because she chose to believe that they shared some “Christian values.” The same man that recently called a Gold Star widow a liar, bragged about grabbing women by their pu—-s without their consent and called Black athletes “son of a bitch” for exercising their First Amendment right to take a knee during the National Anthem.

She also chose to defend her vote to the end making matters worse for herself ( i.e. low ticket sales). You chose to risk your career by performing at #45’s inauguration and acting brand new about it.

But here’s the thing: There are always consequences for your choices. Yours was losing your fans for being on the wrong side of history. It’s really that simple, and Black Twitter seems to agree:

I know Chrisette has been going through a lot and I hope she gets all the help and support she needs, but this playing the victim isn’t really a good look.

So please stop it now.

