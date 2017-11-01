Wendy Williams Explains Her Health Scare on Live TV

0 reads Leave a comment
Halloween Wendy Williams because a major trending topic after passing out on live TV. The internet went crazy with accusations that she had a stroke, faked the whole thing and on and on. Somehow the talk show host was back after an extended commercial break just in time to wrap the show. Missed the viral video? Check it out here
Well November 1st Wendy was back on her show and in true Wendy fashion she spilled the beans on everything that went down when she passed out!
Sounds like our girl Wendy will be all good!
Trick Or Treat: This Year's Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes
60 photos Launch gallery
Trick Or Treat: This Year's Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes
1. Happy Halloween!Source:Getty Images 1 of 60
2. Kim Kardashian as Cher2 of 60
3. Halle Berry as a Sexy Witch3 of 60
4. Beyonce and Jay Z as Lil' Kim and Biggie4 of 60
5. Alexis Ohanian Jr as Bat Girl5 of 60
6. Kim Kardashian as Cher6 of 60
7. Kim Kardashian as Aaliyah7 of 60
8. Kim Kardashian as Aaliyah8 of 60
9. Beyonce as Lil' Kim9 of 60
10. Marlo Hampton as Halle Berry In BAPS10 of 60
11. Marlo Hampton as Halle Berry In BAPS11 of 60
12. Kandi Burruss as Pennywise12 of 60
13. Kandi Burrus and Todd Tucker as LL Cool T13 of 60
14. NeNe & Gregg Leakes as Pest Control14 of 60
15. Usher and Grace Miguel as Jules Winnfield + DAHLIA15 of 60
16. Nas As Richard Pryor16 of 60
17. Trey Songz as Freddy Krueger17 of 60
18. Demi Lovato as Selena18 of 60
19. Rita Orta as Poison Ivy19 of 60
20. Paris and Prince Jackson20 of 60
21. Toya, Kandi and Her Squad as 90s Girls21 of 60
22. Eniko Hart as Ciara22 of 60
23. Swizz Beatz from The Goonies23 of 60
24. LaLa Anthony as a Sexy Bunny24 of 60
25. Steph Curry as Jigsaw25 of 60
26. Terrenc J and Jasmine Sanders and The Cowardly Lion and Dorothy26 of 60
27. Shantel Jackson as an Egyptian Queen27 of 60
28. Amina Buddafly as Aaliyah28 of 60
29. Amina Buddafly as Aaliyah29 of 60
30. Sevyn Streeter as Queen Of The Night30 of 60
31. Kelly Rowland as Strange`31 of 60
32. Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon as Strange` and Eddie Murphy32 of 60
33. LeBron James as Pennywise33 of 60
34. Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade as Milli Vanilli34 of 60
35. Diggy Simmons as Jim "The Last Dragon" Kelly35 of 60
36. Cardi B as Cruella De Vil36 of 60
37. Wendy Williams as The Statue of Liberty37 of 60
38. Big Sean and Jhene Aiko as Michael Jackson and 80's dancer38 of 60
39. Toya Wright and Reginae Carter as Skeletons39 of 60
40. Charlamagne Thagod and DJ Envy as The Black Panther and Batman40 of 60
41. Rachel Lindsay as a Playboy Bunny41 of 60
42. Kendrick Lamar as Jesus Christ42 of 60
43. Russell Simmons as “My Adidas” circa 198643 of 60
44. Adele as a Court Jester44 of 60
45. Big Boi and Sherlita Patton As Chewbacca and Wonder Woman45 of 60
46. Zoe Kravitz and and Karl Glusman as ‘Fight Club’46 of 60
47. Wiz Khalifa and Izzy As 80s Babies47 of 60
48. Dascha Polanco and Her Children As Sumo Wrestlers48 of 60
49. Khloe Kardashian and Tristian Thompson as The Game Of Thrones49 of 60
50. Joan Smalls as Minnie Mouse50 of 60
51. Lance and Rebecca Gross as "A Different World's" Dwayne Wayne and Whitney Gilbert51 of 60
52. Remy Ma As Cruella de Vil52 of 60
53. Kim Kardashian as Selena53 of 60
54. The hosts of The Real as Beyonce, Lil Kim, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B54 of 60
55. Usher as The Night King from "Game of Thrones"55 of 60
56. Diddy as Slick Rick56 of 60
57. Fabolous, Emily B and fam as "Family Guy"57 of 60
58. Lady Gaga as Edward Scissorhands58 of 60
59. Heidi Klum as Michael Jackson59 of 60
60. LaLa as Skarlet from "Mortal Kombat"60 of 60
