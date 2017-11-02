Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

I Said What I Said: Porsha Williams Calls NeNe Leakes Fake To Her Face

So nasty and so rude.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty


NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams got into a heated argument while shooting scenes for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The ladies of RHOA never let a good time stand in the way of drama. NeNe and Porsha have been shading each other in interviews and on social media for months, but things got really nasty when they came face-to-face.

In a clip from episode 2 of the new season, NeNe confronted Porsha about their long-standing issues with one another. While she was ready to get to the root of the matter, Porsha wanted to focus on the more recent past.

NeNe made it clear she wasn’t having that, stating in a confessional, “Our problems started two years ago when I tried to give you some damn advice that you did not want to receive.”

Then Porsha accused NeNe of trying to get her kicked off of RHOA. NeNe denied the allegations, but literally clapped back, saying, “You fake as hell. You done sat on the show [Watch What Happens Live] and said you wanted me fired,”

Seeing as this clip is from episode 2 of season 10, it didn’t take long for the ladies to bring out the claws! The best part of this video? Kandi Burruss wathcing all the drama with Coke can rollers in her hair and the side eye from bystanders.


RELATED STORIES:

Paul Mooney Roasts NeNe Leakes: “How Is She A Comedian?”

Dismissed! Porsha Williams Allegedly Sent Home From ‘RHOA’ Cast Trip After Fight

Phaedra Parks Is Reportedly Desperate To Reclaim Her Spot On ‘RHOA’

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading I Said What I Said: Porsha Williams Calls NeNe Leakes Fake To Her Face

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos