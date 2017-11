Roland Martin: How Are We Supposed To Compromise Humanity?

Your browser does not support iframes.

Roland Martin went in on White House chief of staff John Kelly for his outrageous comments on slavery and making a comprise. Russ wanted a piece of that for everyone to hear. “How in the hell are we supposed to compromise humanity,” expressed Martin.

