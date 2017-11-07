Feature Story
Trina Braxton: We’re Spending Lots of Time With Tamar After Split

How is Tamar doing now that she's announced her divorce?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
54 reads
BET Awards 2011 - Arrivals

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


The Braxton girls are keeping a watchful eye on their baby sister as she faces the end of her marriage.

Just days after announcing her divorce from Vincent Herbert, Tamar Braxton put on a brave face to perform at the 2017 Soul Train Awards. Her sister, Trina Braxton, was in attendance for her big day, and she told Hip Hollywood that Tamar was able to take the stage because she’s a professional.

“As an artist you have to take that and you have to support your performance,” Trina explained. “You have to let all that other stuff go.”

Tamar can’t always be on stage, though. So, her sisters are sticking close by to make sure she doesn’t get too lonely during her breakup.

“We’re spending a lot more time together,” Trina shared, admitting that it’s not always easy. Keeping it all the way real, Trina said that things have been really hard for Tamar no matter what her Instagram might have you believe. “It’s sometime good, sometimes not so good. It’s been not so good lately.”

Tamar’s mom, Evelyn Braxton, also ran into Hip Hollywood. She admitted that she’s using the power of prayer to help Tamar through this difficult time, stating, “It’s all I know to do.”


Photos