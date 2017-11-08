Tia Mowry is Pregnant With Baby Number 2!

2 reads Leave a comment
Congrats to Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrick as the couple just announced on Tia’s Instagram account that they are expecting their second child. Tia is 39 and married Hardrick in 2008. The couple have a seven year old son together Cree Taylor Hardrict.
Tia and her identical twin sister Tamera Mowry rose to fame in the 90’s with their hit show Sister Sister. The Mowry sister’s have been in recent negotiations for a reboot of the hit show in fall of 2018. That’s plenty of time for Tia to have her baby and get back to work. But don’t get it twisted the sister’s have kept busy since their hit show with a reality show, other scripted shows, movies, talk shows, writing books, blogging and more. But our fingers are crossed for this reboot!
Happy #TwinsDay! 15 Celebs You Probably Didn’t Know Were Twins
16 photos Launch gallery
Happy #TwinsDay! 15 Celebs You Probably Didn’t Know Were Twins
1. Laverne Cox and M. LamarSource:Instagram 1 of 16
2. Malika and Khadijah HaqqSource:Getty 2 of 16
3. Tasha and Sidra SmithSource:Getty 3 of 16
4. Jamillah and Rasheda AliSource:Getty 4 of 16
5. Tiki and Ronde BarberSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. Billy Dee and Loretta Williams6 of 16
7. Cipriana Quann and TK WonderSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. Les Twins- Laurent and Larry BourgeoisSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. The Lebajoa Twins- Nyane and MphoSource:Instagram 9 of 16
10. Jason and Jarron CollinsSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. Jessie and D’Lila CombsSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. Horace and Harvey GrantSource:Getty 12 of 16
13. Coco and BreezySource:Getty 13 of 16
14. The Clermont Twins- Shannade and ShannonSource:Instagram 14 of 16
15. The Gonzalez Twins- Dylan and DakotaSource:Instagram 15 of 16
16. Tia and Tamera MowrySource:Getty Images 16 of 16
comments – Add Yours