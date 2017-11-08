Kim Kardashian-West Launches a Fashion App That’s Gonna Change The Way You Shop!

For once we are praising Kim Kardashian-West for a business move because the new app she launched is gonna make it easier to look fly!

Have you ever seen an outfit and wanted it for yourself but couldn’t ever find it? Well Kim’s new app Screen Shop solves that problem for you. Basically you can take a picture of an outfit that you want and Screen Shop will tell you exactly where you can buy it. No more googling or browsing endless stores to find that look because Screen Shop does it all for you!