Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Kim Kardashian-West Launches a Fashion App That’s Gonna Change The Way You Shop!

Kim K is a genius because this new app is making it easier to get that outfit you saw but have no idea where it came from!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


For once we are praising Kim Kardashian-West for a business move because the new app she launched is gonna make it easier to look fly!

 

Have you ever seen an outfit and wanted it for yourself but couldn’t ever find it?  Well Kim’s new app Screen Shop solves that problem for you.  Basically you can take a picture of an outfit that you want and Screen Shop will tell you exactly where you can buy it.  No more googling or browsing endless stores to find that look because Screen Shop does it all for you!

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

9 photos Launch gallery

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

Continue reading Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 month ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos