BlackLove! Common Says Angela Rye Inspires Him To ‘Do More Work’

The Oscar-winning rapper says that his woke political strategist girlfriend encourages him to do better and be better.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
For Common, just being in girlfriend’s Angela Rye’s presence, encourages him to do better and be better.

According to Page Six, the website caught up with the Oscar and Emmy-winning rapper and all he could do was gush over his Bae.

“I feel like I have a lot more work to do . . . I feel like I have to be more intelligent with the work and strategize more,” the rapper told us at the Root 100 gala, where Rye was honored last week.

“I have to listen more and go out and do more work. It is no time for sitting back, now. This is the time to stand up, more than anything.”

When asked which social justice causes mean the most to him, he pointed to his own hometown.

“I am from Chicago . . . there is so much violence going on.”

HelloBeautiful reported back in September that the two were seen cozy on the red carpet at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, where the rapper took home a golden statue for his work on Ava Duvernay’s 13th documentary.

However, their relationship wasn’t confirmed until the Selma actor went on Bevy Smith’s SIRIUS radio show a few weeks later. Common, who is usually extremely private about his love life, opened up about his budding romance.

“There’s a definite connection with Angela Rye,” he shared.

“She’s a wonderful woman, I’m dating, I’m happy right now, and she’s an incredible human being.”

Who doesn’t just love this new WOKE power couple? They are everything!

