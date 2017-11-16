Feature Story
New Gig Alert! Eve Is Named The New Co-Host Of CBS’s ‘The Talk’

The former Ruff Ryders rapper is replacing Aisha Tyler. Congrats girl!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 59 mins ago
'Barbershop: The Next Cut' New York Screening

After being out of the spotlight for a few years to live her life as a wife and mother, Eve is baaaaaack!

Her newest gig? Being the co-host of CBS’s morning show The Talk! She will be replacing Aisha Tyler, who left in June.

According to Deadline, Angelica McDaniel, EVP Daytime Programs at CBS said, Eve “brings a fun and fresh prospective to our already diverse panel” and will add “a new layer to the show as we continue to evolve season to season.”

The 39-year-old rapper will join Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

Eve admits that she had to really think about the job offer, especially since her and her family currently live in London. The Talk is filmed in Los Angeles.

“Once I did the first test week and I met all the ladies, I felt the energy — not only from them but everyone I met on the set, and it was great,” she said.

“It was one of those exciting moments in life where I thought it would be a good challenge for me. If it feels right, then it must be right.”

However, Eve ultimately signed on because she feels The Talk showcases a diverse group of women’s opinions on certain issues she wanted to weigh in on.

In an interview with Essence, Eve shed even more light on her new job and how her marriage to Maximillion Cooper will provide a much-needed perspective for the show.

“I hope that I can bring my personality, my opinion when it comes to different things,” Eve said.

“I think the fact that I live in London, and the fact that I’m also in an interracial relationship, the fact that I’m a step-mom —I’m hoping that I can bring my personal life, things that are in my personal life into the group.”

She also shared the two people she would love to interview.

“Oprah, the ultimate talk show queen,” Eve confessed. “And because I’m from music as well, and I’ve always been a giant fan, probably Lauryn Hill.”

That would be dope! Congrats Eve!

BEAUTIES: Will you be watching?

Photos