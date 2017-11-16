More Tea: Evelyn Braxton Details Years of Alleged Abuse In Tamar & Vince’s Marriage

has more to say about the alleged abuse in‘s marriage with

Evelyn is fed up, and she’s not keeping any more secrets about Tamar and Vince. Right after news of their divorce broke, she made statements to TMZ that seemed to confirm claims of Vince abusing Tamar. Now, Evelyn’s going into detail about what she knew in an interview with The Grio.

“It was definitely a volatile relationship,” Evelyn stated. “This has been going on for years.”

While Tamar and Vince had had their verbal fights on their reality show, rumors of physical violence came as a total shock to their fans. However, Evelyn claims that no one who knows the couple was surprised because those inside their circle knew a very different side of Vince.

“Everybody saw Vince as a knight and shining armor. Behind closed doors that’s a horse of another color,” Miss E explained.

Tamar has gotten upset with Evelyn for spilling all of this piping hot tea, but the Braxton matriarch has no intention of remaining silent on this any longer. Besides, Evelyn said that she and Tamar are back on good terms now.

“They say the truth shall set you free. They’ve been trying to hide it for years. And I have the audacity to tell the truth,” Evelyn said. “It’s too bad they couldn’t work it out. However, I’m tired of her being abused and misused. And I’m tired of being in the middle of it. It’s harder than what you think.”

In fact, Tamar’s family has been trying to reveal Vince’s alleged abuse for years on Braxton Family Values. Evelyn even implied that WE tv knew about the reported abuse and actively covered it up for the sake of their ratings.

“We spoke up about it on the Braxton Family Values but they would not show it,” Evelyn shared. “They would show all the other girls and their husbands, but when it came to Vince, they took it out of the show.”

She continued, “Her sisters have been trying to fight Vince for a long time but it was always denied.”

Evelyn admitted that she had spoken to Vince about the physical violence in his relationship with Tamar, but Evelyn claims that he avoided taking responsibility for his actions.

“It’s always ‘it’s Tamar’s mouth’…it’s always someone else. That does not give you the right to abuse her,” Evelyn said. “Everybody has a mouth. Everyone should have the right to say what they want. Are you trying to beat [her] into submissiveness? No one has the right.”

